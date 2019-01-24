Santos foresees 2019 production rising as much as 32%

Jan. 24, 2019 1:15 PM ETSantos Limited (STOSF)STOSF, SSLZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Santos (OTCPK:STOSF, OTCPK:SSLZY) +13% after saying it expects FY 2019 production to rise by as much as 32% to 71M-78M boe, boosted by its $1.93B acquisition of Quadrant assets.
  • The second largest Australian gas producer says 2018 output totaled 58.9M boe, beating its production guidance of 56M-58M boe, including 15.9M boe in the December quarter.
  • Santos says Q4 revenues rose 7% to a record $1.04B, including an 11% increase in liquefied natural gas revenues to a record $449M, propelled by higher realized prices for its oil and gas as well as the Quadrant buyout.
  • At year-end 2018, Santos had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3B and total debt of $4.9B, resulting in net debt of $3.6B and gearing of ~33%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.