Santos foresees 2019 production rising as much as 32%
Jan. 24, 2019 1:15 PM ETSantos Limited (STOSF)STOSF, SSLZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Santos (OTCPK:STOSF, OTCPK:SSLZY) +13% after saying it expects FY 2019 production to rise by as much as 32% to 71M-78M boe, boosted by its $1.93B acquisition of Quadrant assets.
- The second largest Australian gas producer says 2018 output totaled 58.9M boe, beating its production guidance of 56M-58M boe, including 15.9M boe in the December quarter.
- Santos says Q4 revenues rose 7% to a record $1.04B, including an 11% increase in liquefied natural gas revenues to a record $449M, propelled by higher realized prices for its oil and gas as well as the Quadrant buyout.
- At year-end 2018, Santos had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3B and total debt of $4.9B, resulting in net debt of $3.6B and gearing of ~33%.