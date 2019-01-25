Goldman's Solomon: Messy Brexit would affect our UK investments

Speaking in Davos, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) chief David Solomon warns that a complicated Brexit will affect the bank's plans for investments and hiring in the United Kingdom.

The bank hasn't increased headcount in the City of London since the 2016 referendum that set up Britain's exit from the European Union, he told the BBC, and has instead worked to build a presence in continental Europe.

The bank is set to move into a sprawling new headquarters in London, but some 700 of its 6,000 UK staff could be relocated in case of a no-deal Brexit.

“If this is resolved in a difficult way or in a hard, I do think over time it will have an impact on where we invest and where we put people," Solomon told the BBC.