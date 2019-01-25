New home sales data due out (maybe)
Jan. 25, 2019 4:39 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)DHI, KBH, PHM, TOL, LEN, NVRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- While a report on new home sales is due out today from the Labor Department, the government shutdown could prevent the release from being distributed for the second straight month. Consensus estimates from economists for the two-month period are for a gain in new home sales to 560K in November and an increase to 569K in December.
- The list of usual suspects that show share price movement off new home sales data includes D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and NVR (NYSE:NVR).