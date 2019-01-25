Crude oil slightly higher amid Venezuela chaos
- Oil prices are showing small gains in reaction to the threat of further sanctions by the U.S. government against Venezuela.
- The U.S. backing of Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president has created some confusion among refiners, producers, and traders now unsure of the legality of future commercial transactions with state-owned PDVSA. With Iran already hit by U.S. sanctions, a drop in Venezuelan exports could offset some of the record U.S. production.
- In today's action, WTI crude oil futures +0.4% to $53.36/bbl and Brent crude +0.3% to $61.25/bbl.
