British pound tracks higher on Brexit report

The British pound moved to its highest level since November after The Sun reported that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on a conditional basis next week.

Analysts think the report could indicate that Brexitiers see May's option as more attractive than a referendum or a Remain outcome.

The pound tracked to as high as $1.3114 in Asian trading. Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy thinks a technical breakout to $1.38 is possible if the report turns out to be accurate.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP