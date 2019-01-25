Senate looks to end government shutdown impasse

The White House is pushing for a "large down payment" on the proposed border wall as part of a deal to reopen the government for at least a few weeks. The idea was offered up after six Republicans senators voted yesterday to advance a bill from the Democrats on opening the government.

"All of us believe if we have three weeks with the government open that we could find a way forward to produce a bill that he would sign, that would be good for everybody in the country," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham declared on the Senate floor yesterday.

Democrats are expected to counter the White House down payment offer with a proposal to boost border security, but not set aside funds for a physical wall. Meanwhile, a declaration of a national emergency appears to still be in President Trump's playbook amid reports that the administration has identified $7B in potential funds for the border wall. The targeted funds include $681M from Treasury forfeiture funds, $3.6B in military construction, $3B in Pentagon civil works funds and $200M in Department of Homeland Security funds.