Global markets head higher

Asian markets registered gains today amid mixed signals on the direction of the trade talks between the U.S. and China. In fairly strong moves, Japan's Nikkei increased 1.0% and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.4% . Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tracked 1.7% higher on the day, while Australia's ASX 200 finished 0.7% higher . The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% .

Meanwhile, the European stocks have started the day off in positive territory, with the Stoxx 600 Index posting a 0.6% gain at midday. U.S. stock futures are pointing higher in the buildup to another big day of earnings, highlighted by reports due out from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).