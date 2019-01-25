CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029

CubeSmart, L.P. an operating partnership of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has priced $350M of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at 99.356% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 4.455%.

The offering is expected to close on January 30.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to repay $200M of indebtedness incurred under the unsecured term loan portion of its credit facility maturing in January 2019 and to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.