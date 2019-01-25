Mack-Cali provides leasing activity update for 4Q18 and FY18

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) completed 34 lease transactions aggregating 358,624 sq. ft. in 4Q18 and 178 lease transactions totaling 1.9M sq. ft in its commercial portfolio in 2018.

The company ended the year 83.2% leased in its Core, Waterfront, and Flex properties, compared to 87.6% at year-end 2017.

Lease spreads increased 2.9% on a cash basis and 15.1% on a GAAP basis in 4Q18.

The company's core, waterfront, and flex portfolio produced a cash lease spread increase of 7.6% and GAAP lease spread increase of 23% in 2018. The Company experienced a roll up on 95.7% of its executed lease transactions.

