CONMED prices $300 convertible debt offering

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) prices its $300M aggregate principal amount of 2.625% convertible senior notes due 2024 in a private offering, maturing on February 1, 2024.
Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase additional $45M of the notes. The conversion rate will initially be 11.2608 shares per $1,000 principal amount (~$88.80 per share).
The company intends to use ~$17.9M to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions and remaining to finance the acquisition of Buffalo Filter LLC and Palmerton Holdings.
Closing date is January 29.
