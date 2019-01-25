Colgate-Palmolive rides higher pricing to sales beat

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales increased 2.0% in Q4.

Global unit volume increased 0.5% during the quarter and pricing was 2.5% higher, while F/X swings were a 5.0% negative factor.

The company's gross profit margin fell 100 bps to 59.4% of sales. Higher raw and packaging material costs were partially offset by cost savings from funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing. SG&A expenses came in at 34.6% of sales vs. 33.9% a year ago. Operating profit margin fell off 210 bps to 24.6% of sales.

North America sales jumped 5.0% to $839M vs. $813M consensus on gains in volume and pricing. Organic sales for North America increased 0.5% and organic unit volume decreased 2.0%.

CEO update: "Looking ahead to 2019, based on current spot rates, we expect net sales to be flat to up low-single-digits, with organic sales growth of 2% to 4% as we are planning for increased investment behind our brands, higher pricing and strong innovation, led by the relaunches of Colgate Total and Hill’s Science Diet and our continued focus on natural."

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down 0.64% in premarket trading.

