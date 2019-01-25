Non-profit to offer ~20 generic drugs to hospitals this year
- Non-profit Civica Rx, formed by a consortium of hospital groups, expects to be able to offer about 20 generic medicines this year aimed aimed at preventing shortages and sidestepping price hikes. Most have been on the market for many decades. It forecasts that its lineup will expand to ~100 products within three-to-five years.
- Since its inception, Civica Rx, led by Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, has raised over $160M from the likes of HCA Healthcare, the Mayo Clinic and the Catholic Health Initiatives. It expects to buy or build its own manufacturing facilities within the next four-to-five years.
- Member hospitals have agreed to pay Civica fees based on their size plus the cost of the meds under long-term contracts.
- More than 90% of American hospitals have said that they have had to "identify alternative therapies" to address the impact of price increases and shortages according to a recent study conducted at the University of Chicago.
