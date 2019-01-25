More on Lear Corporation's Q4 mixed results

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) reports sales dropped 5% in Q4, excluding foreign exchange impact.

Segment sales: Seating: $3.73B (-9.2%); E-Systems: $1.21B (-3.6%).

North America sales declined 5.8% to $1.84B.

Core operating margins fell 30 bps to 7.9%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased ~1.6M shares for $215M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $20.9B to $21.7B; Core operating earnings: $1.6B to $1.7B; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.12B to $2.22B; Interest Expense: ~$85M; Tax rate: 22% to 23%; Adjusted net income: $1.08B to $1.17B; Restructuring costs: ~$140M; Capital spending: ~$700M; Free cash flow: $850M to $950M.

LEA +0.70% premarket.

