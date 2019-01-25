D.R. Horton Q1 revenue beats, net sales order value flat
Jan. 25, 2019 7:32 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)DHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Q1 revenue of $3.52B surpasses the average analyst estimate of $3.44B and Q1 EPS of 76 cents falls short of 78-cent estimate.
- Compares with Q1 2017 revenue of $3.33B and EPS of 49 cents.
- DHI +0.5% in premarket trading.
- Chairman Donald R. Horton observes some "moderation of demand for homes, particularly at higher price points."
- Continues to see good demand and a limited supply of homes at affordable prices across its markets.
- Q1 net sales orders increased 3% to 11,042 vs. 10,753 homes a year ago; net sales orders value were unchanged at $3.2B.
- Q1 cancellation rate of 24% creeps up from 22% a year ago.
- Had 33,700 homes in inventory at December-end and 309,400 lots owned and controlled.
- Construction in progress and finished homes in inventory as of Dec. 31, 2018 was $5.84B vs. $5.09B at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
