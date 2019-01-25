Ford CEO rallies the troops
Jan. 25, 2019
- Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Hackett told employees last night that the company wouldn't accept "mediocre" results.
- "Yes, we made $7 billion last year. But think of it this way: this represents a 4.4 percent operating margin, about half what we believe is an appropriate margin. So we are aiming for much closer to $14 billion," Hackett stated.
- The exec didn't give a timetable for hitting the $14B operating profit mark during the informal talk which doesn't constitute official guidance.
- Source: Reuter Morning Call
- Shares of Ford rose 3.2% yesterday and are up another 0.6% in premarket trading.