Ford CEO rallies the troops

Jan. 25, 2019 7:36 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Hackett told employees last night that the company wouldn't accept "mediocre" results.
  • "Yes, we made $7 billion last year. But think of it this way: this represents a 4.4 percent operating margin, about half what we believe is an appropriate margin. So we are aiming for much closer to $14 billion," Hackett stated.
  • The exec didn't give a timetable for hitting the $14B operating profit mark during the informal talk which doesn't constitute official guidance.
  • Source: Reuter Morning Call
  • Shares of Ford rose 3.2% yesterday and are up another 0.6% in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.