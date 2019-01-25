GE urges speedy fix for power turbine blades; blade broke in 2015 - Reuters

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is advising some buyers of its big power turbines to switch out faulty blades sooner than expected and has disclosed that a blade broke in 2015, Reuters reports.

The second blade break reportedly involved an earlier turbine model and was similar to a break last September that severely damaged a turbine in Texas and shut it down for two months of repairs.

The defective blade issue affects GE’s newest turbine technology, which cost billions of dollars to develop, and GE’s advice for fixing the problem can curb turbine use by utilities, potentially threatening the revenue streams at the power plants, according to the report.