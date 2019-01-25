MKM: Take-Two looks oversold

  • MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler says Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) looks oversold after this week's pullback on concerns about "Grand Theft Auto Online" revenue.
  • Handler still sees Take-Two as a top idea for 2019 with potential EPS upside in the next 12 months, above other stocks in its area.
  • MKM thinks the GTA Online revenue drop in December will be offset by "NBA 2K" strength and the growth of "Red Dead Online", which is currently in beta.
  • Rating maintained at Buy, but the target gets snipped from $160 to $130.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.
  • Take-Two shares are up 0.4% premarket to $101.90.
