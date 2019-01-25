Sell-siders cut views on ResMed in premarket analyst action

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) upgraded to Buy with a $150 (14% upside) price target at Mizuho.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank. Shares down 2% premarket.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs after its fiscal Q2 revenue and EPS miss. Analyst Chris Cooper cites the company's valuation and "near-term fundamental risk" for the downgrade. Downgraded to Underweight with a $96 (18% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan citing pricing headwinds in sleep products and software services. Jefferies also rates the stock Underperform with a Street-low price target of $75. Cheerleader Morgan Stanley stays the course with an Overweight rating although it trimmed its fair value target to $121 (3% upside) from $127. BMO has done the same, maintaining an Outperform rating while cutting the price target to $124 from $127. Shares are down 13% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox