Six big bank CEOs to testify to Congress this spring: WSJ

Chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks are expected to testify before House lawmakers this March or April, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's expected to include the chiefs of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

The hearing, which would mark the first such hearing since shortly after the financial crisis, marks the beginning of House Democrats' plan to increase scrutiny on Wall Street.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the new Democratic chair of the House Financial Services Committee, is also reported to be planning separate hearings on companies alleged to have harmed consumers, including Wells Fargo and Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

