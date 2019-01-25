AbbVie down 3% premarket on Q4 miss

AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 results ($M) Revenues: 8,305 (+7.3%).

Key product sales: HUMIRA: 4,918 (+0.5%); IMBRUVICA: 1,006 (+42%); Mavyret: 819; Venclexta: 124.

Net Loss: (1,826); Non-GAAP Net Income: 2,862(+19.8%); Loss Per Share: (1.23); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.90 (+28.4%).

2019 Guidance: EPS: $7.39 - 7.49; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.65 - 8.75.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimates for Q4 were $1.94 and $8.37B, respectively.

Shares are down 3% premarket on light volume.

Previously: AbbVie misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 25)

Update: In the conference call, management guided 2019 revenue growth of ~1%. HUMIRA sales should grow 7% in the U.S. but drop 30% internationally. No large M&A deals are being considered at this point. Q1 outlook is EPS of $2.05 - 2.07 on revenues of $7.7B. Current consensus is EPS of $2.03 on revenues of $8.0B.