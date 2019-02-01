Key events next week - healthcare
- Noteworthy events during the week of February 3 - 9 for healthcare investors.
- MONDAY (2/4): WORLDSymposium, Orlando, FL (5 days). AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO): AVR-RD-01 in Fabry. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD): Four presentations and eight posters on lysosomal storage disorders. Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX): Preliminary PK data from Phase 3 study of pegunigalsidase alfa in Fabry. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY): New research on lysosomal disorders, clinical trial update. Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE): Preclinical data on SPK-3006 in Pompe disease and SPK-1001 in CLN2 disease. Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO): Clinical trial data on gene therapies for lysosomal storage disorders. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): Phase 1/2 data on SB-913 in MPS II and SB-318 in MPS I.
- WEDNESDAY (2/6): European Association of Hemophilia and Allied Disorders Annual Congress (EAHAD), Prague (3 days). UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE): Phase 2 data on AMT-061 in hemophilia B.
- Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference, NYC (3 days). Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCQB:MDNAF): MDNA55 data. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS): CPI-444 and CPI-006 data. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA): TIL overview.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI): Analyst/investor event, NYC.
- AVROBIO (AVRO): Analyst/investor event, NYC.
- THURSDAY (2/7): Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX): KOL event on myelodysplastic syndromes for analysts/institutional investors, NYC.