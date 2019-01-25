Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance
Jan. 25, 2019 8:04 AM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -3.2% pre-market after missing expectations for FQ1 earnings and guiding Q2 earnings below consensus.
- APD reaffirms its FY 2019 adjusted EPS forecast of $8.05-$8.30, in line with $8.16 analyst consensus, and continues to expect capital spending of $2.3B-$2.5B for the full year, but sees EPS for the current quarter of $1.80-$1.90 vs. $1.93 consensus.
- APD says Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $795M rose 8% Y/Y, driven by higher volumes, positive pricing and higher equity affiliate income; effective Oct. 1, APD adopted the new revenue recognition standard, which had no material impact on its financial statements.
- Q1 sales of industrial gases in the Americas rose 9% Y/Y to $989M, sales in Europe and the Middle East gained 2% to $524M, and Asia sales fell 3% to $627M.