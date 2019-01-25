Chinese chipmaker appealing U.S. ban

Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit will appeal the U.S. block on tech exports that were put into place after the company was accused of stealing Micron (NASDAQ:MU) IP.

Company statement: “In the following months, Jinhua is willing to clarify that it doesn’t pose a threat to the national security of the U.S. The company has abided by U.S. law since the beginning.”

Micron sued Jinhua and partner UMC (NYSE:UMC) in 2017 for IP theft. UMC countersued accusing Micron of infringing on its patents. In July 2018, China suspended some Micron chip sales in the region. In November, the U.S. Justice Department charged both Jinhua and UMC with theft, which both companies deny.