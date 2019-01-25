Fed weighs early end to shrinking balance sheet: WSJ

Federal Reserve officials are poised to end their shrinking of the central bank's balance sheet sooner than they had originally expected when they started the program two years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports.

They're close to deciding they'll hold onto a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than under their original plan, according to the newspaper.

With interest rate increases likely paused for the time being, the Fed's bond portfolio make be the focus at next week's Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.

Officials estimated the plan could shrink the $4.5T portfolio to anywhere between $1.5T-$3T when it took effect in October 2017. The portfolio now stands at about $4T.

