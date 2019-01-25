Enerplus says Q4, full-year production hit high end of guidance

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) reports Q4 production of 97.8K boe/day, including natural gas liquids production of 54.4K bbl/day, and FY 2018 output of 93.2K boe/day, including liquids of 49.9K bbl/day, all at the high end of the company's guidance range.

ERF says it expects to deliver average production of 94K-100K boe/day in 2019, with crude oil and natural gas liquids averaging 52.5K-56K bbl/day, and plans $565M-$635M in capex for the full year.

With H2-weighted production growth in 2019, ERF expects to deliver ~9% annual liquids production growth at the midpoint of its guidance range, then forecasts 10%-13%/year growth in liquids production for 2020 and 2021.