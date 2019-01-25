Ping An unveils credit-based auto insurance claims app

  • Ping An Insurance's (OTCPK:PNGAY) P&C unit launches a mobile app that allows drivers to make claims and get compensation deducted from a dynamic credit quota, which is related to their driving behavior and history.
  • The credit-based system will go online across China after Ping An completed testing in Guangdong Province last month.
  • Using the mobile app, drivers report the case to the insurer, upload relevant photos for an AI-assisted assessment, and confirm the compensation online.
  • Car owners' credit quota change dynamically based on big data like the user's driving habits--good drivers with safe driving habits will earn larger quotas while those who commit transgressions such as fraud will see their credit quota canceled.
  • Previously: Ping An and Merian Global Investors form alliance (Oct. 23, 2018)
