Most Bitcion miners have negative margins - JPMorgan

Natasha Kaneva and team figure the average cost globally to create one Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at $4,060 in Q4. That would be well above Bitcoin's current price of $3,555.

That doesn't mean all miners are losing money. Low-cost producers in China - for instance - can mine one Bitcoin for about $2,400, says the team.

But negative margins for most others, they say, would seem to force them out of the market at some point. It hasn't happened yet, though, as production shares of miners in higher-cost regions like the Czech Republic, Iceland, and the U.S. were actually on the rise last year.