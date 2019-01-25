Sinopec's Q4 earnings hit by $687M oil trading loss

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) says its Unipec trading unit lost $687M on crude oil hedging during Q4, revealing one of the biggest losses by a commodity trader in the last decade and a sharp reversal of fortune for the unit, which has grown over the years to become one of the largest and most aggressive oil traders.

China’s largest oil refiner blames the hedging losses in part on “inappropriate hedging techniques” and says it closed its positions after discovering the problem; the losses led to the suspension of two top executives last month.

The losses pulled SNP's overall Q4 net income to 2.41B yuan, down 86% Y/Y and its worst quarterly performance since Q3 2015; for the full year, SNP tallied 62.39B yuan ($9.2B) in net profit, up 22% from the previous year.