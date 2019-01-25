Oracle: Google "fabricated concern" in court petition

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) responds to Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) petition for a Supreme Court review of ORCL's billion-dollar copyright case.

Key quote: "Google's petition for certiorari presents a rehash of arguments that have already been thoughtfully and thoroughly discredited. The fabricated concern about innovation hides Google's true concern: that it be allowed the unfettered ability to copy the original and valuable work of others as a matter of its own convenience and for substantial financial gain. This is not, and has never been, a valid justification for copying. Further, the purported 'chill on innovation' is a well known myth."