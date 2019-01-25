GE-Wabtec deal revised to give Wabtec shareholders majority holding

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.1% pre-market after announcing amended terms for the merger of its transportation unit with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), which the companies expect to close by the end of February.

After closing, WAB shareholders will own 50.8% of the company, compared with 49.9% under the previous terms, while GE shareholders will directly own 24.3% of WAB; GE will own common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock which together represent a 24.9% economic interest in WAB, up from the 9.9% stake that GE would have owned under the original terms.

GE says it plans to sell down its interest in WAB, subject to certain staggered lock-up provisions; GE's interest currently is valued at $3.4B, based on WAB's current market stock price of $71.03.