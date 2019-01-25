Morgan Stanley, Goldman ask to cancel trades in wake of $41B flash crash

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) asked some counterparties to cancel or amend trades in Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMHLY, JARLF) after a $41B flash crash on Thursday saw shares trade at far below market level, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

In the pre-open auction in Singapore on Thursday about 167,500 Jardine Matheson shares traded at $10.99, far below the day's previous close of $66.47, then bounced back within minutes.

Implies a loss of about $9M for those who sold at the pre-market level.

Unclear if the at-market sell orders from Goldman and Morgan Stanley sparked the plunge or if other factors played a part.

Singapore Exchange decided not to cancel the trades, saying sellers had "ample time" to withdraw orders if they didn't want to sell shares at the low price; says sell orders far outnumbered bids during the pre-open and that neither a fat finger or malfunctioning computer systems was the blame.