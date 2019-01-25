Orgenesis announces expansion of Masthercell global subsidiary
Jan. 25, 2019
- Orgenesis (ORGS -0.8%) has executed a lease agreement to build a new 30k sq. ft manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.
- The Company says that Masthercell Global has received the first milestone payment of $6.6M per its previously announced strategic partnership with Great Point Partners.
- CEO, Vered Caplan: “The additional capacity provided by this expansion should allow us to expand our presence in North America and enhance the services for our customers in order to fully capitalize on the growing global market demand.”