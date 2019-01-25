Orgenesis announces expansion of Masthercell global subsidiary

  • Orgenesis (ORGS -0.8%) has executed a lease agreement to build a new 30k sq. ft manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.
  • The Company says that Masthercell Global has received the first milestone payment of $6.6M per its previously announced strategic partnership with Great Point Partners.
  • CEO, Vered Caplan: “The additional capacity provided by this expansion should allow us to expand our presence in North America and enhance the services for our customers in order to fully capitalize on the growing global market demand.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.