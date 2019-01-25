NextEra Energy slides after Q4 miss; Kujawa named new CFO

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) -1.8% pre-market after both Q4 earnings and revenues miss expectations, as the company recorded a much smaller income tax benefit and higher interest expense.

NEE says its Q4 income tax benefit totaled $25M, compared with $1.99B in the year-earlier quarter.

NEE reaffirms guidance for FY 2019, seeing adjusted EPS of $8.00-$8.50 vs. $8.40 analyst consensus estimate, and continues to expect adjusted EPS of $8.70-$9.20 in 2020 and $9.40-$9.95 in 2021.

Separately, the company names Rebecca Kujawa, current VP of business management at NextEra Energy Resources, its competitive power generation subsidiary, to succeed John Ketchum as Executive VP and CFO of NextEra Energy.

Ketchum will replace Armando Pimentel, who plans to retire on March 1, as President and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources.