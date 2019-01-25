Virtu Financial sees ITG purchase closing in Q1

Jan. 25, 2019 9:32 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)VIRT, ITGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) sees closing on its acquisition of  Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) this quarter after it gets all required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are satisfied.
  • Certain key regulatory approvals to complete the deal have been obtained.
  • ITG stockholders have approved proposals necessary for the transaction.
  • After closing, Virtu intends to continue to maintain and enforce appropriate barriers to segment and protect sensitive client data.
  • Previously: ITG +8% after agreeing to be bought for $30.30 per share cash (Nov. 7, 2018)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.