Virtu Financial sees ITG purchase closing in Q1
Jan. 25, 2019 9:32 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)VIRT, ITGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) sees closing on its acquisition of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) this quarter after it gets all required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are satisfied.
- Certain key regulatory approvals to complete the deal have been obtained.
- ITG stockholders have approved proposals necessary for the transaction.
- After closing, Virtu intends to continue to maintain and enforce appropriate barriers to segment and protect sensitive client data.
