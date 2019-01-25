NYT: Zuckerberg pushing to integrate Facebook's messaging services

Facebook (FB +1.3% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is asserting his control over three distinct messaging services in an ambitious move to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger at a technical level, The New York Times reports.

The three services would continue operating as stand-alone apps but would see a unified messaging structure underneath that would allow (for example) a Facebook user to send an encrypted message to a WhatsApp user, which could lead users to stick with texting inside Facebook properties rather than turning to Apple (AAPL +1.5% ) or Google (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +0.9% ).

It might also promise a better chance at making money from (relatively) low-revenue WhatsApp and Instagram, perhaps via new advertising or other fee-based services.

The project's in early stages and wouldn't wrap until late this year or early 2020, according to the report.

The move is causing some internal turmoil; it's a reversal of Zuckerberg's earlier stance that the acquired companies' products should remain heavily separate, and amid exits from WhatsApp's and Instagram's founders, dozens of WhatsApp employees clashed with Zuckerberg over the new integration plan on internal message boards and at a December staff meeting, the NYT says.