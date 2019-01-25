AMD names Chief Sales Officer, CTO in reorganization

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announces a reorganization that puts all sales operations in the hands of Darren Grasby, who is appointed SVP and Chief Sales Officer.

Grasby previously led the worldwide sales to PC manufacturers and channel partners.

AMD also hires Ericsson and Blackberry vet Sandeep Chennakeshu for the new position of EVP of Computing and Graphics.

Mark Papermaster gets promoted to EVP and CTO.

Forrest Norrod, SVP and GM of data centers, will now be responsible for datacenter products across CPUs and GPUs.