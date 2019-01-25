Oppenheimer stays positive on W.W. Grainger
Jan. 25, 2019 9:46 AM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)GWWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer checks in on W.W. Grainger (GWW +0.1%) following the company's strong Q4 profit beat.
- After Grainger guided for full-year EPS guidance of $17.10 to $18.70 vs. $18.05 consensus, Oppenheimer lower its estimate to $18.20. The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Grainger and price target of $355 (17X FY20 EPS).
- "GWW is rapidly moving through process of transitioning some legacy go-to-market pricing models to better target certain customer segments, now regaining market share in the non-contract markets," notes Oppenheimer.
