Oppenheimer stays positive on W.W. Grainger

Jan. 25, 2019 9:46 AM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)GWWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer checks in on W.W. Grainger (GWW +0.1%) following the company's strong Q4 profit beat.
  • After Grainger guided for full-year EPS guidance of $17.10 to $18.70 vs. $18.05 consensus, Oppenheimer lower its estimate to $18.20. The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Grainger and price target of $355 (17X FY20 EPS).
  • "GWW is rapidly moving through process of transitioning some legacy go-to-market pricing models to better target certain customer segments, now regaining market share in the non-contract markets," notes Oppenheimer.
  • Previously: More on W.W. Grainger's Q4 mixed results (Jan. 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.