NVR +3.6% as lower tax rate boosts Q4 results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) jumps 3.6% after Q4 EPS blows past consensus estimate, fueled partly by a tax rate that sank to 16.3% from 52.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EPS of $58.57 compares with estimate of $50.67; increases from $28.88 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EPS also includes income tax benefit of $18.9M related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises; compares with a benefit of $14.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 consolidated revenue of $1.99B exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.92B and increases 10% from the year-ago revenue.

Q4 new orders fell 11% to 3,841 units Y/Y; average sales price was $376,100, down 1% Y/Y.

Q4 cancellation rate increased to 17% from 14% a year ago.

Q4 homebuilding revenue of $1.95B rose 10% Y/Y; while gross profit margin fell to 18.6% from 19.3%.

Q4 mortgage closed loan production of $1.36B rose 10% Y/Y; income before tax from mortgage banking segment of $22.4M, up 15% Y/Y.

