Stocks rise around strong earnings, Fed balance sheet speculation

Stocks open higher amid hopes that a government shutdown solution will happen soon and for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.8% , S&P +0.7% .

Also helping sentiment is a report in today's WSJ suggesting that the Fed may end its balance sheet unwind sooner than expected.

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.6% , France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In U.S. earnings news, Intel -7.7% after missing Q4 revenue estimates, guiding Q1 earnings and revenues below consensus and issuing downside guidance for full-year revenues, but Starbucks +4.1% after beating top- and bottom-line estimates and guiding full-year earnings above consensus.

All but one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are higher, led by materials ( +1.7% ), consumer discretionary ( +1% ) and communication services ( +0.9% ), while only the utilities ( -0.2% ) group is in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.57% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 2.73%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.5% , pulling back amid renewed strength in the euro.