Gender, racial bias found in Amazon's Rekognition

A new MIT Media Lab report finds that Amazon's (AMZN +1.4% ) Rekognition performs worse at identifying gender in women and darker-skinned individuals than lighter-skinned men.

In tests, Rekognition made no gender identification mistakes for lighter-skinned men but mistook women for men 19% of the time and misidentified darker-skinned women for men 31% of the time.

Last February, an MIT Media Lab report showed racial and gender bias issues in facial recognition tech from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Both companies said they would work to improve the software, and the new report shows improved performance.

Amazon says the new study didn't use the latest version of Rekognition and utilized facial analysis rather than facial identification, which are separate software packages.

