FAA halts some flights into LaGuardia

The FAA has halted some flights into LaGuardia Airport due to air traffic control staffing issues, according to CNBC. It's a development that's been building up all week amid warnings on TSA and air traffic controller staffing shortages.
Earlier this week, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly called the government shutdown "absolutely absurd" without pointing a finger specifically at either political party.
On watch: Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.8%), JetBlue (JBLU +0.3%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.5%), American Airlines Group (AAL +4.1%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.2%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -1.3%), SkyWest (SKYW +1.3%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +1.1%) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +1%).
