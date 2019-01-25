Exxon, Uniper sign capacity agreement for German LNG terminal
Jan. 25, 2019 9:44 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)UNPRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- German utility Uniper says Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has signed a preliminary deal to take a substantial share of the long-term regasification capacity at a liquefied natural gas floating terminal planned for Wilhelmshaven.
- The floating storage and regasification project "will provide LNG companies from the United States, but also other countries from around the world, with the opportunity to deliver LNG into the German and European markets," Uniper says.
- The Wilhelmshaven FSRU is expected to have a send-out capacity of 10B cm/year and will be Germany’s first LNG terminal; operations are expected to begin in H2 2022.