Exxon, Uniper sign capacity agreement for German LNG terminal

Jan. 25, 2019 9:44 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)UNPRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • German utility Uniper says Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has signed a preliminary deal to take a substantial share of the long-term regasification capacity at a liquefied natural gas floating terminal planned for Wilhelmshaven.
  • The floating storage and regasification project "will provide LNG companies from the United States, but also other countries from around the world, with the opportunity to deliver LNG into the German and European markets," Uniper says.
  • The Wilhelmshaven FSRU is expected to have a send-out capacity of 10B cm/year and will be Germany’s first LNG terminal; operations are expected to begin in H2 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.