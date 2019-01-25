Wells Fargo takes two approaches to clean up image

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.6% ) is using two approaches--one in marketing and the other in hiring--to clean up its image after a series of consumer-abuse scandals emerged starting in 2016.

Today it launches a new ad campaign--"This is Wells Fargo"--that focuses on changes the bank has made to improve the customer experience. The campaign succeeds the "Re-established" campaign in launched last year,

On the personnel front, the bank, which has traditionally groomed internally for top posts, has made more than 10 high-profile hires during the past two years, according to Bloomberg.

Most recently, Wells Fargo hired Citibank veteran Steve Troutner to head up its Western region for its consumer banking operations.

Another recent hire, Nyron Latif, comes from Goldman Sachs and will head up operations for Wells's wealth and investment management unit.

