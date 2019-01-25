Twitter +3.1% as Citron reverses stance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is 3.1% higher just minutes after positivity from Citron Research, which says "What a difference a month makes."

The company's shares slid just a month ago as Citron referred to Twitter as the "Harvey Weinstein of social media" and put a $20 price target on.

In its update, Citron says "Twitter will be A-OK because of AOC" -- referring to freshman U.S. lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, making a splash due to a dominant presence on Twitter.

"The 'anti-Trump' has adopted Twitter has her medium of choice and will bring a new generation of users with open minds on the platform," the firm says. "More importantly, it will keep Twitter the idea leader for the next presidential election."