Twitter +3.1% as Citron reverses stance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is 3.1% higher just minutes after positivity from Citron Research, which says "What a difference a month makes."
The company's shares slid just a month ago as Citron referred to Twitter as the "Harvey Weinstein of social media" and put a $20 price target on.
In its update, Citron says "Twitter will be A-OK because of AOC" -- referring to freshman U.S. lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, making a splash due to a dominant presence on Twitter.
"The 'anti-Trump' has adopted Twitter has her medium of choice and will bring a new generation of users with open minds on the platform," the firm says. "More importantly, it will keep Twitter the idea leader for the next presidential election."
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox