Tessco Technologies +7% post Q3 results

Tessco Technologies (TESS +7.1% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 4.1% Y/Y to $ 152.3M, with commercial market revenue +7.8% Y/Y; and retail market revenue -2.1% Y/Y.

Revenue by Products: Base Station Infrastructure $67.99M (+18.7% Y/Y); Network Systems $21.48M (-10.6% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance $8.31M (-10.3% Y/Y); and Mobile Device Accessories $54.52M (-2.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved slightly by 12 bps to 20.4% and operating margin expanded by 81 bps to 2.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 35.5% Y/Y to $4.65M and margin improved by 71 bps to 3.1%.

SG&A expenses were $27.49M (flat Y/Y) and margin 18.1% down 70 bps .

Line of credit balance outstanding was $16.9M, compared to $5.9M a year ago.

