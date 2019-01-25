Elliott plans to offer legal argument to revive Arconic deal - NY Post

Elliott Management, stunned by Arconic's (ARNC +1.9% ) surprise rejection of a $10B takeover offer earlier this week, is discussing a surprising legal argument in an attempt to revive the deal, NY Post reports.

The activist hedge fund believes ARNC rejected the bid from Apollo Global Management partly because it did not adequately cover the company’s pension obligations, but the Post report cites legal experts that say the move conflicts with the law in Delaware - where ARNC is incorporated - which requires boards to focus exclusively on the interests of shareholders.

In its rejection of Apollo’s takeover bid, ARNC said it did not get an offer that was "in the best interests of Arconic’s shareholders and other stakeholders," language that could provide a legal opening for a challenge from Elliott and Apollo, according to the report.

Elliott likely will wage a proxy campaign to shake up ARNC's board, the Post reports; the deadline to nominate directors is Feb. 15.