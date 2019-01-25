More on Marten Transport Q4 results
Jan. 25, 2019
- Marten Transport (MRTN -0.8%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 11.6% Y/Y to 203.96M.
- Segment revenue: Truckload $94M (-3.7% Y/Y); Dedicated $59.26M (+38% Y/Y); Intermodal $26M (+30.4% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $24.7M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Operating margin: Total operating declined 180 bps to 90.4%; Truckload declined 290 bps to 89.9%; Dedicated declined 190 bps to 91.1%; Intermodal declined 80 bps to 87.9% & Brokerage increased 240 bps to 93.6%.
- Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3.94M; Dedicated $3.36M.
- Average tractors: Truckload 1,564; Dedicated 1,111 & Intermodal 91.
- Average miles per trip: Truckload 558; Dedicated 321.
- “We expect to produce continued organic growth across all of our operating platforms in 2019 with increasing compensation for our premium services, additional freight with existing and new customers, our emphasis on operating efficiencies and cost controls, and our modern fleet and strong balance sheet.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and CEO.
