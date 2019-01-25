Analysts adjust Western Digital targets after earnings

Cowen maintains a Market Perform rating on Western Digital (WDC +6.1% ) and raises the price target from $38 to $44 after yesterday's earnings report missed Q2 estimates but offered better guidance.

The firm says the guidance should set a much lower bar for at least 1H19 if not FY19.

Cowen says "WDC provided a quarter that many long-term investors wanted to hear."

More action: Mizuho maintains a Neutral rating and trims its WDC target by $2 to $47.

Mizuho: "We believe investors are taking the view that the worst of the declines are behind and fundamentals are bottoming."