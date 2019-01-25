Banks ease up from selling new bonds

Banks and other financial companies are pulling back from issuing new corporate bonds, Bloomberg reports.

They've sold about $50B of bonds so far this year, down over 40% from the same period a year ago. The largest U.S. banks pulled back even more, selling $12B--about a third of the year-ago level.

Banks' debt issues are declining as tax cuts have increased cash flow, reducing their need to borrow to meet reserve requirements.

Many foreign banks, which typically sell bonds in January, have held off sales this year amid uncertainty over Brexit and higher hedging costs in currency markets.

The decline in bond issues from financial firms could mean gains for the bonds that are issued. CreditSights strategists picked bonds of large U.S. banks as a top trade for 2019 due to the lower level of new issues and lenders’ strong balance sheets.

Related tickers: JPM, BAC, C, GS, WFC, MS.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF