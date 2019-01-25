Vodafone -3.2% on tight sales miss in Q3 amid competition

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 3.2% lower this morning after narrowly missing sales estimates amid ongoing European competition in its Q3 report.

Overall revenues fell 6.8% as reported; service revenues fell 3.9% to €9.79B, though they rose 0.1% on an organic basis. That just missed expectations for €9.82B.

Of those service revenues, Europe declined 2% to €7.496B (down 1.1% on an organic basis), while the rest of the world revenues fell 7.2% to €2.17B (but up 4.9% on an organic basis).

Results in Europe were similar to Q2, Vodafone says, with "improving customer and financial trends in Italy, robust retail growth in Germany, reduced churn in Spain and a consistent performance in the UK."

"Lower mobile contract churn across our markets and improved customer trends in Italy and Spain are encouraging, however these have not yet translated into our financial results, with a similar revenue trend in Europe to Q2," says CEO Nick Read.

He also noted emerging markets performed well except for South Africa, which was challenged by pricing cuts there.

